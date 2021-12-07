Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VBTX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Veritex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Veritex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
