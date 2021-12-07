Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Veritex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Veritex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

