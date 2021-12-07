Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Edgar Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $21.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.44. The stock had a trading volume of 254,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,471. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

