Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. 255,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,326. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $201,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $3,633,301. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

