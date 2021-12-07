Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.69. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,756. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $286.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.