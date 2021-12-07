Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.69. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,756. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $286.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

