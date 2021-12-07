InsurAce (INSUR) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $1.88 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.28 or 0.08523116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.76 or 0.99965844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

