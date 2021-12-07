Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 264,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

