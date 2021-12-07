Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. 3,938,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

