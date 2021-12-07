Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

