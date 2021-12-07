Invesco Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

