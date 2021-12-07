Invesco Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Preferred Bank worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

