Invesco Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

MSBI opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

