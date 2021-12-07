Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

