Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,362 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 158.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 135,883 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.