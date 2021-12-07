Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

