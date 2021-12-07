Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,176,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

