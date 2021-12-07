Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Horizon Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,470 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.