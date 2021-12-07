Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $357.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.88 and a 52-week high of $371.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.06.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

