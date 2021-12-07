Investec Group (INVP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Investec Group (LON:INVP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON INVP opened at GBX 395.30 ($5.24) on Tuesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 178.89 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 401 ($5.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.54.

In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.84), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($89,587.39).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

