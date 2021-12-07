iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

