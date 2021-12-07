iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000.

IGSB stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

