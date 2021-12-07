iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,586 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $241,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 267,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

