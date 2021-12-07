iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

