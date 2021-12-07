iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. 164,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

