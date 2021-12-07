iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

