iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

