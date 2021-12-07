iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

