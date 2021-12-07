iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.88. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.08. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

