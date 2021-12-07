ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.17 ($7.30).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.50) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.30) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power stock traded up GBX 18.60 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 432.60 ($5.74). 2,587,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,558. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.