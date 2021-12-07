ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

