J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of JDWPY stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

