J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $130.87. 8,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,181. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

