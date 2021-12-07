Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.35. 871,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,008. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

