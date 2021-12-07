Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $24.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $921.49. 4,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,100. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

