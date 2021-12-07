Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,146. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

