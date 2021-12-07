Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 423,880 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237,567. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

