Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

