Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Shares of BATS PICK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 457,178 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

