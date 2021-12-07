Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,176 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

