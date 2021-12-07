Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

