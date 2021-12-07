Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.36.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,433. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,827. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
