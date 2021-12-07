Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.36.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,433. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,827. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

