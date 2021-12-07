Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,827 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.