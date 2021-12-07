Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.