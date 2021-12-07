JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKS. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JKS opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.13. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

