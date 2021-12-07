John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NYSE HPS opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

