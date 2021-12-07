John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.69

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 67586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.