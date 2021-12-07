John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $226.47

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.47 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 183.10 ($2.43). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 2,152,911 shares traded.

WG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 360 ($4.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.14).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,300.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.