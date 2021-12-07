Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

