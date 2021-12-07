JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.61 ($51.25).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.18 ($35.03) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.46. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

