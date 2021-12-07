JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €55.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.62 ($77.10).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €51.14 ($57.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.81. Covestro has a 1 year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.