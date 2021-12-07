JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.42.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

